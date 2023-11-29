Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,840,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nucor worth $3,581,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Nucor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Nucor by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

