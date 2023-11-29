Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.81. The stock had a trading volume of 146,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

