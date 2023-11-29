NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 3.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 600,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,259,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

In other news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $436,125.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 13,270.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 70.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 35.7% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 39.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.