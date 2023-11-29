Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

