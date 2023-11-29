NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $13.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6,142.61. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,530. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,420.02 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,917.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,038.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $50,877,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

