O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $22.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,122 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.