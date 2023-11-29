O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,355 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at $827,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ternium by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 67.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Performance

TX stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

