O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VMC opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.