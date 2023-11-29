O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 773 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,029 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

