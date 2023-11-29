O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,424.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,383.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,351.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

