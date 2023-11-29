O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 103,381 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 162.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,381 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

