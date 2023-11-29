O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

