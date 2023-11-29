O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $601.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $160.44 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

