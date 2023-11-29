O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.7 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.