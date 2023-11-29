O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $131.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

