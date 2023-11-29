O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Core Molding Technologies worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 83.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,198,698.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $154,706.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,415 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,698.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,365 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $163,707.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,540.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,489 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

