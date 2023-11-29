O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

