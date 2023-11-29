O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in WestRock by 92.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after buying an additional 975,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

