O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMR. Dalal Street LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $275.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.73. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $281.11.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.