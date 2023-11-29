O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at $3,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at $46,886,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

