O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,739 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

