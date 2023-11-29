O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 122.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $189.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.28 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,638 shares of company stock worth $7,705,237 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

