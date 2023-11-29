O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

