O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

