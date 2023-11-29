Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Okta updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. 5,329,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,319. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

