Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.35.

OKTA opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

