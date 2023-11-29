Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,927,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2,439.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

