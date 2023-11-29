Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Boosted by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.33% of Omnicell worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 210.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 55,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

