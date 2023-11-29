Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,796 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.37% of Omnicom Group worth $69,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. 166,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

