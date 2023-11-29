OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Shares Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 172.16% of OncoCyte worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCX. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NASDAQ:OCX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

