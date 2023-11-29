OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the period.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
