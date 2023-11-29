Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,368 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.84. The company had a trading volume of 55,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,101. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $286.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

