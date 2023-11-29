Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 14,066 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.15% of ONE Gas worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,612. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $86.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.