Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 16,476 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG remained flat at $51.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

