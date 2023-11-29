Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 184,931 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2,160.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,931 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 350,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,784. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

