Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,957 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $444.91. The stock had a trading volume of 186,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,006. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

