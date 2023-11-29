Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 216,120 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,120 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.23% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 608,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

