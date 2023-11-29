Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,666 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $9.51 on Wednesday, reaching $500.94. The stock had a trading volume of 370,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,337. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.31.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

View Our Latest Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.