Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 8,549 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.1 %

Textron stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. 443,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

