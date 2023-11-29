Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 98,286 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 3.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 1.05% of Cummins worth $363,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Bank of America cut their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 0.5 %

CMI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

