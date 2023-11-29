Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 153.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.90. 938,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

