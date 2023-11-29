Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. 806,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

