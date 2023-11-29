Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG remained flat at $51.26 on Wednesday. 384,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,097. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

