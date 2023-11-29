Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 10,322 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.0 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 806,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.