Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 22,377 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.42. 301,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.