Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,822 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.05 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

