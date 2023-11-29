Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 53,786 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. 55,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,145. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

