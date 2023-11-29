Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 171,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

