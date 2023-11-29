Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in DaVita by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. 157,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,221. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

