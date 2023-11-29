Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,396. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

